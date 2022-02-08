Monroe County superintendents ask Gov. Hochul for masking ‘exit strategy’

FILE — Kelly Sheridan, left, and her first grade students wear face masks as one of the students makes a presentation during class in a hallway at the Milton Elementary School, May 18, 2021, in Rye, N.Y. The New York State Education Department is telling schools to continue to require masks despite a judge’s ruling overturning the state’s mask mandate. But some school districts already are rushing to drop the requirement. The Education Department said in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 that the state was appealing the ruling, which could temporarily halt it, and that schools should follow the mask rule in the meantime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a letter sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul last week, the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents asked for an “exit strategy” and a “plan to move forward” from masking and other COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“Many families worry that masking rules and other mitigation strategies are here for good,” MCCOSS President Lawrence Bo Wright wrote in the letter addressed to the governor. “They need reassurance that these measures will expire.”

New York State’s mask mandate is set to expire Thursday. Gov. Hochul is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the mandate on Wednesday. During a winter storm briefing Tuesday the governor hinted that the masking requirement could soon be lifted for businesses, but said she wanted to see more kids ages 5-11 become vaccinated before making a change to masking policies for schools.

The mask mandate was granted a full stay by New York’s Appellate court last week, as the appeals process continues.

“We are asking the state to develop an exit strategy,” the letter reads. “The masking mandate is being reviewed by the courts and a decision is expected next month. No matter the outcome, schools must have a plan in place to move forward.”

New York state has seen a steep drop-off in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks: Less than 4,000 new cases were reported statewide Sunday, down from more than 82,000 one month prior.

Read the full letter from the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents

Dear Gov. Hochul: The past two years have not been easy and we thank you for your efforts to lead New Yorkers through the pandemic. We are writing to enlist your support to help schools statewide regain a much-needed sense of normalcy. As superintendents who have guided Monroe County school districts during this challenging time, we understand why the state has required certain measures. However, we believe it is time to prepare for the next phase of a return to life as our students once knew it. Children have endured unbelievable challenges during the past two years. From school closure to hybrid and remote learning, from physical distancing to masking, they have adapted at every turn. Now, it is imperative that we develop a plan to move forward. We have worked hard to keep our schools safe and believe we can do that as infection rates continue to drop and requirements are reduced. We are asking the state to develop an exit strategy. The masking mandate is being reviewed by the courts and a decision is expected next month. No matter the outcome, schools must have a plan in place to move forward. Many families worry that masking rules and other mitigation strategies are here for good. They need reassurance that these measures will expire. As superintendents, we know the importance of listening to different voices, and we appreciate your willingness to hear our concerns. We respectfully request that you and the New York State Department of Health promptly create an exit strategy for masking and other mitigation strategies. Our communities anxiously await your response. Lawrence Bo Wright

President, Monroe County Council of School Superintendents

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.