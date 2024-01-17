ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When you make a promise, you better be prepared to keep it — and that’s what one local principal did!

The students of McQuaid Jesuit High School took part in the Great Ignatian Challenge where students donate food to support Foodlink.

But here’s the deal — if the students were able to collect over 10,000 pounds of food, Principal John Serafine would spend a whole day working on top of the school. The students were able to deliver on that and in return, Serafine delivered on his promise.

Take a look at his brand-new office — desk and all:

Happening today @McQuaidJesuit principal John Serafine is on the roof after he challenged his student’s earlier in the year to raise 10,000 pounds of food for @FoodlinkNY They did it and today was the day chosen. It’s a cool 11 on the roof. @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/Jn6kKb796n — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 17, 2024

Keep in mind — it was 11 degrees outside and snow may extend into Monroe County. You can keep up with the latest forecast by clicking here.