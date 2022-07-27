ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College welcomed the new Forward Center to the downtown campus on Wednesday.

The facility offers short-term and accelerated training for technology-oriented careers in the manufacturing and information technology trades.

At the facility, students can get hands-on experience working with automation, virtual reality, and smart technology, among other resources.

The Forward Center’s goal is to provide students the space to practice and eventually launch their careers.

“We want to get people into high-demand fields that pay living wages and get them into the workforce quickly,” said MCC president DeAnna Burt-Nanna. “We want to make sure we lift up everybody across all zip codes in the Rochester area and the region, and that black and brown communities are also represented by our programs. “

The campus will be hosting open houses on Saturday, August 13. Details about the facility can be found on the Forward Center’s website.