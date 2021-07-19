MCC sees return to normal as in-person services resume, admission rates ‘looking up’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College reopened in-person services Monday, July 19.

Services include admissions, financial aid, academic advisement, and records and registration with an appointment.

During the pandemic — along with community colleges across the nation — MCC saw a decline in admissions. In fall 2020, MCC’s enrollment numbers fell 12% compared to fall 2019.

Christine Casalinuovo-Adams is MCC’s Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management. She said the Fall 2021 semester is looking up.

“The interest from students and parents wanting to come back, and are excited about coming back, is a positive indicator that we should see a strong fall semester,” Casalinuovo-Adams said.

Currently, the popular majors at MCC are in fields with the most employment opportunities. Computer science, education, healthcare, human services and even fine arts are all seeing the most students.

Casalinuovo-Adams said so far enrollment is just under 8,500 applicants – only 200 less student than typical enrollment.

“For fall 2021 it’s still hard to say, we’re still several weeks out from the beginning of our semester. But, we do see an uptick in interest in Monroe,” Casalinuovo-Adams said.

Casalinuovo-Adams said demographic changes like lower high school graduation rates and higher local employment rates also had an impact.

“All of those things contribute to enrollment declines at community colleges and in particular, Monroe. It’s hard to know what that is going to look like after the pandemic. There’s no comparable data,” Casalinuovo-Adams said.

But, the Associate Vice-President is optimistic about the future as campus slowly reopens.

“We’re very excited to be able to have face-to-face services back on campus. Really being able to sit down with students and families and help them navigate this process and be prepared to enroll for the fall semester,” Casalinuovo-Adams said.