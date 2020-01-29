MCC names new interim president

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College has announced its new interim president.

Dr. Katherine Douglas has been appointed to lead the school by the SUNY Board of Trustees. Douglass has more than 40 years of experience in education, most recently as president of Corning Community College.

Douglas is replacing Dr. Anne Kress who announced she will be leaving MCC to become the new president of Northern Virginia Community College.

Douglas will serve for the next year, while MCC searches for a permanent president.