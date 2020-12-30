MCC announces new president

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College officials have announces Dr. Deanna Burt-Nanna is taking over as the school’s PResident.

Burt-Nanna has more than two decades of higher education leadership experience.

Burt-Nanna is vice president of student and academic affairs for South Central College (Faribault and North Mankato, Minn.), a unit of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in higher education, including serving in faculty and administrator roles at community colleges, Burt-Nanna is a staunch advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, educational access and attainment, philanthropy, and workforce development at local, state, and national levels. She is an Aspen Rising Presidents Fellow and a 2019 graduate of the Thomas Lakin Institute for Mentored Leadership.

“On behalf of the entire SUNY community, we are pleased to have Dr. Burt-Nanna take the helm of Monroe College Community—a integral part of the Greater Rochester area that will be central in training the workforce of today and tomorrow as we begin to turn the page on COVID,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said in a statement. “With her student-centric focus, her advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as her keen business sense from both her academic and industry experience, Dr. Burt-Nanna will bring MCC to new heights. I congratulate her and look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

Burt-Nanna will officially start on May 21, 2021.