Food distribution services plan on continuing amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said the city, Foodlink and designated R-Centers and schools have stayed busy, distributing thousands of meals to families in Rochester.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, all schools statewide have closed, causing concern on how those students will have access to meals.

“By the end of the day today we will have distributed nearly 13,000 meals from our R-Centers,” Warren said at the press conference. “We are prepared to continue these operations until further notice.”

Earlier this week, the City of Rochester partnered with Foodlink and RCSD to provide meals to the students that would normally get them through the district.

“We are encouraging families to bring plastic or reusable bags with them to be able to carry multiple meals home to their families,” Foodlink President and CEO Julia Tedesco said.

Tedesco said there are currently working on a plan to partner with Lifespan and work on delivering meals to the senior citizens on the community in need.

Warren and Tedesco both said the city and Foodlink are working in the case that a shelter in place is issued.

“We are prepared to shift to a different model of food distribution should that come down. We are not there yet so we will continue to operate as we are now,” Warren said.

Tedesco said Foodlink is also preparing by storing some of the food supply off site in the event they need to shut down the warehouse.

“We are not stopping the work because we are in this pandemic, the work will continue,” Warren said.

As of Wednesday, there are 18 confirmed cases in Monroe County and one local death.