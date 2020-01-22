Mayor Warren open to RCSD monitor proposed in Cuomo’s budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed his 2021 budget Tuesday and included in it was plans to appoint a monitor for the Rochester City School District.

The district has been struggling financially and at the start of the year it laid off nearly 100 teachers and other district employees.

The layoffs were to help close a $60 million budget deficit.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren addressed the governor’s call for a district monitor Wednesday and she said she’s happy to work hand-in-hand with the state.

“I am happy to be a partner with them in that and I am thankful that the governor is allowing City Hall to play a role because our fiscal health has been challenged because of the decisions that the school board and district has made,” Mayor Warren said.

“We cannot continue to function this way, we cannot continue to allow our children to suffer, and the families and parents.”

Also Wednesday, the Rochester Teachers Union president, Adam Urbanski, offered a resolution to the district to rescind the layoffs.

Urbanski called the layoffs an “ill-conceived strategy” and claimed the layoffs have caused disruptions to students and teachers.

RCSD officials refused to comment on the RTA resolution.