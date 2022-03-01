ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — School districts, parents, and students are gearing up for the big day Wednesday when masks will no longer be required in the classroom, per New York State.

While everyone gets ready for the change, there are certain areas of this mandate being lifted which lead to more questions than answers.

“Well we certainly expected the guidance to come sooner but I think that districts will be prepared one way or the other,” says Bo Wright, President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents.

With no official guidance from the State Department of Education or Department of Health, county and school district officials are left with navigating the change in real-time.

“To some degree, we’re back to the beginning with regard to how we’re going to be approaching these cases in the classrooms. You’ll recall, now almost 2 years ago, if there was a case in a classroom we would have a conversation with that individual, we would rely on the school for notifying us if there were any other concerns, but we’ll hear about the positives,” Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner said during a virtual press event Monday.

“I think its a given that there will have to be some adjustments made to regulations around quaratine and isolation but we expect that that guidance will come from the state and we expect that guidance will be released very soon,” says Wright.

Right now, the change will be incremental in an effort to ensure best health protocols are kept in place.

“Testing practices within districts will continue for the time-being — so it’s not that all of these mitigation strategies are going to go away right away… it’ll be a staggard approach,” Wright explains.

And this time, buses are considered an extension of schools which is different from the federal guidance maintaining mask mandates on public transit.

“Masking will still be optional on the bus as well as in our classrooms and I think as we approach the warmer weather there’s an opportunity to leave windows cracked so that air circulation can be increased on the buses,” Wright says.

There is a virtual special school board meeting for the Rush-Henrietta School District Tuesday night. Superintendent Bo Wright says he will be recommending the district adopts the “mask-optional” policy.

Rochester City School District announced late Tuesday afternoon it will also be adopting the “mask-optional” policy.