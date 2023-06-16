ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students with the Mary Cariola Center celebrated their graduations Friday.

News 8 caught the ceremony for the afternoon group of preschoolers graduating. Mary Cariola Center serves children and young people with disabilities with academic and outreach programs.

The ceremony was a chance to celebrate and reflect on the progress the students have made.

“Many of these students have been on a waiting list for a program and maybe they have been waiting three or four or five or eight months to get into a program,” Mary Cariola Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Sheffier said. “They come into a program and with those intensive resources, they really start to bloom. They really start to bloom.”

A total of 38 preschool students graduated Friday.