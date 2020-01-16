Low to no cost programs for student parents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal lawmakers are now considering a bill that would expand access to child care for parents enrolled in community colleges.

A recent report from the Government Accountability Office revealed that about 20% of students are parents, and they struggle to find affordable child care.

About half of those students leave school without a degree. Under the bill $9 billion would be made available to create child care programs at no cost to low-income parents at community colleges.

A program that helps low-income parents is already available at MCC.

“We opened in 1991 and it was on behalf of students who really advocated that they needed to have a childcare program on campus,” Childcare Center Manager Anne Barker.

Baker said that on campus childcare provides options for students that tradition childcare facilities cannot — like helping out with the unique schedules of working parents who are also students.