Local teacher carves 400+ student names out of wood

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — When Phys Ed teacher John Magiera found out he couldn’t spend time in a gym filled with kids at Paul Road Elementary in the Gates Chili Central School District, he decided to spend more time alone in his garage.

“This a scroll saw that my dad handed down to me a bunch of years ago and I mess around with it, I’ve always played with it and had fun,” Magiera said while gesturing to his work bench.

He mainly carves people’s names out of pine.

“For no reason,” he said. “I started doing names and awards for kids when I was coaching or when somebody had a baby at our school, I’d cut the name out and gave it to them.”

With time on his hands, Magiera went to work with his hands.

“It’s something that I didn’t plan, it just flowed,” he said. He had always wanted to make the names of all the 5th graders. “So I did find a little extra time on the weekend and I started cutting them out.”

Thanks for coming out to feature our very own Mr. Magiera! #GCPride pic.twitter.com/TF4e92ufdt — Gates Chili CSD (@GatesChiliInfo) June 24, 2020

Then he took a trip to The Home Depot to get more wood. There, he told employee Sam Quartieri what he was doing and when Magiera went up to pay Sam wouldn’t hear of it and told him it was a donation.

“It’s the right thing to do, when he told me it was for the kids, I’ll do anything for the kids so it was just an easy decision to make,” Sam Quartieri said.

“Actually when I got in my car, it brought a tear to my eye how awesome they were,” Magiera said when asked about the donation.

This is when things really took off.

“We just kept getting more time off so I went on to the 4th grade and 3rd grade and so on,” he said.

Asked if he ever got tired of the project, Magiera responded, “Yeah! When I got to 3rd grade I was really seeing the light and I pictured seeing them in the gym and was really excited to see them in the gym.”

Magiera eventually made 420 wooden names — one for every student.

“It is a lot, it is a lot. My son actually figured it out and it came out to be close to 300 hours,” Magiera said.

Time Magiera didn’t get in a gym filled with kids, so he went ahead and filled that gym the best he could with a gift — a gift named care.

“It’s fun when a project comes together,” Magiera said.