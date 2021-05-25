Local superintendents want updated guidance soon to fully reopen schools in the fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday all schools in the state should be able to reopen for full, in-person learning this fall.

Local superintendents say they couldn’t agree more, but they still need updated guidance from the state to move forward.

Monroe County Superintendents Council president Kathleen Graupman said districts across the county are preparing for the return of students. She said in order to bring back students Pre-K through grade 12, she wants updated guidance now.

“I want my kids back, but I also need guidance that’s gonna allow me and help me to do that, So we have continued to urge and plead for that guidance for reopening in September to come now. We don’t want it in August, I don’t want it late in July, I want it now,” Graupman said.

Monroe County executive Adam Bello also said he will be working with local districts to reopen schools fully this fall, but said the guidance is up to the state.

“It’s my hope those guidelines change by the fall, I think they should. And now’s the time to do that because teachers are working on school placements for the fall that work begins now. I know, I’m married to a school principal, I know first hand what goes into this work,” Bello said.

Graupman said schools have proven they can bring back students safely and she’s hoping to see guidance relaxed for that reason.

“We’re planning right now as if the guidance isn’t gonna change at all. So if that’s the case what’s that gonna look like at a high school, which is gonna be pretty challenging to plan for,” she said. “The reality is we could go down to less than three feet and our kids would still be safe.”

She also said while there hasn’t been guidance yet about kids needing to be vaccinated to return to school, she doubts that will be required. She said emergency use vaccines have never been a requirement to attend school previously.

She also says in Greece they have options for summer programming to help kids get caught up if they need it.