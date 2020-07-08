Local students take a unique physics lesson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five local students took part in a unique learning experience on Tuesday, examining the physics involved in a helicopter flight.

Developer and Commercial Helicopter Pilot John Casciani offered the experience.

The physics students were able to take what they had been learning virtually over the past several months and apply it to flight.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience,” one of the students Akber Ahmed said. “As soon as my teacher sent a message out that there was some students that would be able to go on this, I signed up immediately because I knew it would be worthwhile.”

The participating students were from Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder. Each were individually selected by their teachers.