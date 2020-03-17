Local schools distribute supplies to students having school at home

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Educators at Jefferson Road Elementary in Fairport are working to keep their 650 students on track.

On Monday, families began to pick up educational packets so students would have have a seamless transition as they begin to learn from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello issued a state of emergency and closed all Monroe County Schools. Going into effect Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all New York State schools to close.

The principal at Jefferson Road said they started to build the curriculum on Friday as they anticipated the possibility of schools shutting down.

“The idea is to maintain skills and to keep regression from happening,” Principal Rich Greene said. “Hopefully give them some fun things to do. We try to keep it playful as much as we could in the packets that we’re handing out.”

Each packet has daily lessons of all school subjects and are designed for each students grade level.

“I have a teaching background, so I am very lucky,” Parent Andrea Shaughness said. “But you know, just make sure I am sticking to what they want us to do more than anything.”

Tuesday morning, those packets and extra materials like crayons and pencils were made available for parents to pick up in a drive up service.

“I know it’s challenging, especially when you’re not used to being with your kids all the time. But, make the most of it. Have fun and enjoy the best you can,” Kelly Ereland said who has a child in the district.

If parents missed the morning drive-up service, there’s another one scheduled from 4 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday.