ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the school year in full swing, football season and other sporting events are ramping up, and safety and security remain top of mind for school officials, parents and fans.

When in the stands of a high school game, the focus should be on the students playing and not on what could go wrong. Local schools have procedures in place, so if there’s any issue, it’s handled.

“Here at the football game tonight, there’s 15 to 20, 21 people who are helping us with security,” David Eustis, President of Aquinas Institute says.

Schools are never short with safety plans when it comes to games and events. Eustis says for sports, they make sure to include extra security.

“We have a full-time safety security team that we employ and then on game nights, whether it’s here at football or in the winter time at basketball, we have outside security people that we bring in,” Eustis says.

Early on in the football season, news of a near-fatal incident in Utica just about a week and a half ago. A security guard survived a gunshot wound to the back of his head after a large fight broke out at a game.

For situations like these, parents like Shannon Lennox say, the school has to make sure the proper precautions are taken.

“I expect that the leadership of the schools maybe collaborate with law enforcement as well,” Lennox says.

She adds the rest of the responsibility starts at home.

“Having conversations with our kids about what to expect and to just be very aware of your surroundings at all times, she says. “Being alert and paying attention, that is just having those open conversations with your kids, I think is a big part of it as well for sure.”

When at a school sporting event, district officials and law enforcement add, it’s always best to practice what you’re taught. If you see something, say something.