ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help families better understand financial aid availability, and how to sign up, the Rochester College Access Network held a free Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) filing event Saturday.

The event provided hands-on support for high school students who will continue their education in college, who needed to fill out the FAFSA.

They call these programs FAFSA Fests. Volunteers and higher education professionals were on hand to help students complete their FAFSA and TAP applications, and answer any questions they may have.

“This is to make sure that all of our teams of volunteers from different high schools — we also have colleges here as well — to support any barriers they might have and overcome them with our team of volunteers,” Janee Slade, The Rochester College Access Network Program Director, said. “We want students to be able to have access to college through this application, and provide them with choices and opportunities.”

The final two FAFSA Fest events will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22 of next year. These will be held at the Central Library of Rochester and Bausch and Lomb Public Library.