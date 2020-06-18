Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Local group applauds removing officers from RCSD schools

Education

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local group is applauding the removal of school resource officers in the Rochester City School District.

Members of the Community Task Force on School Climate gathered to celebrate this new regulation on Wednesday. Organizers said there has been no evidence that police presence in schools make it safer for students and add their presence ultimately leads to a disproportionate number of arrests made to students of color.

MORE | City Council members say RPD budget reduction is ‘just the beginning’ of police reform

The task force is urging Monroe County to consider ending its involvement with school resource officers.

“We should never be in a situation where police in schools are the final authority for the well being of a student. Because, criminalizing our students is not serving in the best interest of our students. It is feeding them into the school to prison pipeline,” Community Organizer for Citizen Action of New York Stevie Vargas said.

“It’s getting them conditioned to find that system normal, and feeding them into the prison system. That’s what we see time and time again.”

The task force is also pushing for an increase in hiring for social workers and mental health professionals in city schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss