Local group applauds removing officers from RCSD schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local group is applauding the removal of school resource officers in the Rochester City School District.

Members of the Community Task Force on School Climate gathered to celebrate this new regulation on Wednesday. Organizers said there has been no evidence that police presence in schools make it safer for students and add their presence ultimately leads to a disproportionate number of arrests made to students of color.

The task force is urging Monroe County to consider ending its involvement with school resource officers.

“We should never be in a situation where police in schools are the final authority for the well being of a student. Because, criminalizing our students is not serving in the best interest of our students. It is feeding them into the school to prison pipeline,” Community Organizer for Citizen Action of New York Stevie Vargas said.

“It’s getting them conditioned to find that system normal, and feeding them into the prison system. That’s what we see time and time again.”

The task force is also pushing for an increase in hiring for social workers and mental health professionals in city schools.