Local districts eager for state approval on new CDC guidance for distancing in schools

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Center for Disease Control announced Friday changes to distancing when it comes to the classroom, a step to getting back to full in person leaning.

They say the three feet rule could allow student greater flexibility when it comes to class time.

Rochester City School District officials say this is good news, and the Teachers Union agrees, but are saying if the guidance is approved by the state, perhaps this is a better idea for next school year.

In the guidance from the CDC it:

Removes recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks. “We don’t have a lot of evidence of their effectiveness” in preventing transmission, Massetti said.

Advises at least 3 feet of space between desks in elementary schools, even in towns and cities where community spread is high, so long as students and teachers wear masks and take other precautions.

Says spacing can also be 3 feet in middle and high schools, so long as there’s not a high level of spread in the community. If there is, spacing should be at least 6 feet.

“Well we’re really excited about the new CDC ruling, and we’re still going through the regulations,” said Marisol Ramos-Lopez, RCSD Chief of Communications and Government Relations.

Ramos-Lopez says the State Health Department still has to get on board. Additionally, the CDC says six feet of distance should be maintained in places like lobbies and cafeterias.

“I think it would be a real costly mistake to rush it for this year,” says Adam Urbanski, Rochester Teacher’s Association President.

Urbanski says they have enough difficulty accommodating students now with the six-feet rule. Perhaps, he said next school year they can work with the three-feet rule in the classrooms. He also says parents are a factor.

“The overwhelming majority of parents don’t even think it’s safe enough to send their kids back,” he says.

Ramos-Lopez says even if tomorrow the state and county gave the blessing to move forward, a lot of heavy lifting would need to be done.

“Those are all things that remain unknown for us until we are able to truly review what the guidelines are,” she says.

At the Gananda Central School District in Wayne County, the Superintendent says K through 5th grade are already in-class full-time, but accommodating the new 3-feet rule could be a challenge. The devil, he says, is in the details. It’s still six feet apart outside the classroom

“In lunchrooms, are we still at 6 feet? What happens on buses? Those are probably the two biggest ones for us,” says Shawn VanScoy, Gananda CSD Superintendent

But make no mistake, for everyone involved in this full back-to-school journey, this is good news.

“We’re super excited about the change in the ruling,” says Ramos-Lopez.

“Teachers do want to return to full-time schooling. But they want to return safely,” says Urbanski.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza released a joint statement about the new CDC school guidelines Friday:

“The new, evidence-based guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are a welcome clarification of rules that would allow our schools to further reopen safely and begin returning more Monroe County students to in-person learning.

Today, we sent a letter urging New York State to expedite adopting these new guidelines, which if implemented here would allow our elementary schools to soon begin offering full-time in-person classes and provide clear guidance on when middle and high schools could begin to do the same.

We all know how important it is for our kids to get back to school, and how important it is to make sure we do that in a way that is safe for students, staff and faculty.

We are pleased to see that scientific inquiry has now shown that students may safely be allowed to sit 3 feet apart in classrooms without physical barriers as long as other COVID-19 mitigation measures, including universal masking, are in place.

We remain hopeful that our continuing efforts toward slowing the spread of illness, including widespread community vaccination, will soon reduce our overall transmission rates enough so that our middle and high schools may also be able to reopen safely.”



