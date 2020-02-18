Leadership Academy team get a treat from Texas de Brazil

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The popular restaurant Texas de Brazil treated the Leadership Academy high school basketball team Monday night. The establishment, which blends South American taste with Texas charm, dished out plenty of meats and treats for the young men who brought their appetites straight from the court.

Nicole Flood, who is the General Manager on site, says Leadership Academy reached out to the restaurant to see if they would sponsor the team for an evening meal. Flood says since Monday is National Acts of Kindness Day, they’re taking care of everything for free so the young men can enjoy food. Flood adds the only thing the students have to worry about is having a good time.

“I love being a part of anything that has to do with the community. It’s very rewarding to just give back to anyone that we can. So, it’s very important to me that we help as many people as we can,” says Flood.

William Broome, the coach of the basketball team, hopes the example set by Flood and others can be an inspiration.

“It just shows that they care. And it’s not just that they care, but they care about the future, and that’s what I feel these young men are, they are the future. What I want to do is, I want them to take this and do that for someone else,” says Broome.

Texas de Brazil is located at 22 Celebration Drive in the city.