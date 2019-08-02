Judge rules against city in RCSD referendum lawsuit

Editor’s note: RCSD officials are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday. Check back to this page as we will be streaming that event live.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A judge has ruled against the City of Rochester in regards to a lawsuit filed by the Rochester City School District over the voter referendum on a possible state takeover of the district.

Court paperwork said “The Court is compelled to begin by acknowledging the great challenges facing the Rochester City School District, and the utmost importance a sound education is in the lives of our childen. The City Respondents’ proactive proposals for remedying the situation are admirable, but legally permissible.”

The city’s proposed referendum was denied because, according to court paperwork, “a municipality cannot avoid governmental responsibility and shift the burden of decision to a public poll,” and because the state, not the city, occupies the entire field of public education.

“The City’s Respondent’s actions — although unquestionably well intended — are matters reserved for state consideration,” court paperwork said.

All in all, only the state can

A lawyer for RCSD said a public vote would simply be an “opinion poll” and shouldn’t be allowed on the ballot because only the state legislature can remove the board. The city’s lawyer said a public vote is required under state law to set the stage for a takeover.

Last week, Mayor Warren called district official “hypocrites” for filing their lawsuit.

“The hypocrisy is staggering, if you feel like fixing our broken schools, you empower the people of Rochester, you empower them to have a voice, but instead the school district is trying to disenfranchise them,” Mayor Warren said.

The judge residing over the case also questioned a letter the mayor sent to voters a couple of weeks ago. The district said this letter is persuasive and pushing an agenda. The city said the letter simply told voters to vote, not how to vote. Court paperwork filed Friday said this about the letter:

“The letter’s message is a loud and clear endorsement of the referendum and strongly suggests that the voter should be too. Although the letter does not squarely ftell the residents what their vote should be, i.e. yes or no, it nevertheless conveys that same recommendation. From the letter’s phrasing, the author’s position is evident. In Fact, the letter’s ending asks the reader to “join with me and vote.” In isolation, this could appear innocuous, but construed with the entirety of the letter, it smacks of prohibited advocacy.”

The judge also ruled against the city’s counterclaim and will not require the Board of Education to give back their salaries since July 8.

