Joe Bonamassa, House of Guitars, Distillery raising money for local music programs

Joe Bonamassa performs at Icon: The Life And Legacy Of B.B. King at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Renowned blues guitarist and Utica native Joe Bonamassa is partnering House of Guitars and The Distillery to raise money for music programs in Rochester-area schools.

Proceeds from the campaign, “Round Up for Music 2019” will benefit the Aquinas Institute, Greece schools and Rush-Henrietta schools.

The campaign is underway now through October 31 at Distillery restaurants in Greece, Henrietta, and the city of Rochester. Customers can “round up” their bill in any amount and select the school of their choice, or share their donation between all three.

Bonamassa’s foundation, Keeping the Blues Alive, will match donations up to $1,000 per school. Donations can also be made online.