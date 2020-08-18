Ithaca College revises fall plans; All students will learn remotely

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado announced that Ithaca students will be learning remotely in the fall.

“With this tremendous responsibility front of mind, I am announcing today that Ithaca College will be extending remote instruction for students through the fall semester. This means that we will not be welcoming all students back to campus this fall as we had hoped,” Collado wrote.

Ithaca College moved to remove learning back in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the state.

“As planning for the fall academic and residential experience continued, it became very clear that, due to the absolutely necessary modifications around things like facilities preparedness and population density, the on-campus experience that our students would have had this semester would ultimately be very different from the IC experience our students would expect and that we would want them to have,” Collado wrote.

Select classes will still be held on campus, however. Collado writes, “In addition, students whose programs require hands-on experience for licensure or accreditation (such as those in certain health professions) will be permitted to attend key learning experiences on campus. This is especially critical and salient for our students who are training for professions in essential healthcare fields and will be gaining real-time experience in a historic moment for public health. We will communicate directly with students in these types of programs about attending these key learning experiences on campus.”

