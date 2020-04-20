Irondequoit library prepares 200 hotspots for student, resident internet access

The Irondequoit Public Library is partnering with the East and West Irondequoit Central School Districts to make sure students have internet access throughout the end of the school year.

The library has made mobil WiFi hotspots available to the district, and loaning them out to students during the COVID-19 outbreak while students learn from home.

Overall, 200 hotspots have been purchased with students getting priority. Library staff has coordinated with the districts on demand and distribution, which is commencing this week.

“As our schoolchildren and teachers have been asked to rethink classroom instruction during this unprecedented time, the Town is happy to help where needed,” said Supervisor Dave Seeley. “Our school districts are doing a fantastic job in the wake of the COVID outbreak, and I am thrilled that this partnership has formed which will help to ensure our children have internet access at this critical time.”

The balance of the hotspots will be distributed to Irondequoit residents, who may reserve the devices for a 21-day lending period by calling or texting 585-210-2390 or emailing irondequoit@libraryweb.org.