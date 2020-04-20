1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Irondequoit library prepares 200 hotspots for student, resident internet access

Education

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Irondequoit Public Library is partnering with the East and West Irondequoit Central School Districts to make sure students have internet access throughout the end of the school year.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Public Library is partnering with the East and West Irondequoit Central School Districts to make sure students have internet access throughout the end of the school year.

The library has made mobil WiFi hotspots available to the district, and loaning them out to students during the COVID-19 outbreak while students learn from home.

Overall, 200 hotspots have been purchased with students getting priority. Library staff has coordinated with the districts on demand and distribution, which is commencing this week.

“As our schoolchildren and teachers have been asked to rethink classroom instruction during this unprecedented time, the Town is happy to help where needed,” said Supervisor Dave Seeley. “Our school districts are doing a fantastic job in the wake of the COVID outbreak, and I am thrilled that this partnership has formed which will help to ensure our children have internet access at this critical time.”

Overall, the library has purchased 200 hotspots and mobile data subscriptions, with priority going towards the students of Irondequoit.

The balance of the hotspots will be distributed to Irondequoit residents, who may reserve the devices for a 21-day lending period by calling or texting 585-210-2390 or emailing irondequoit@libraryweb.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss