SUNY Brockport students can graduate in-person, no guests allowed for commencements

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Students planning to graduate from SUNY Brockport in May finally have an idea of what their commencement will look like.

SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson announced Tuesday that graduates will have the option to attend an in-person “commencement celebration” during the week of May 17 — but no guests are allowed.

The series of modified commencement celebrations available to the students are offered to both undergraduates and graduate students completing their degrees. Students can register for the ceremony of their choice, which will feature brief remarks, followed by the conferral of degrees, an opportunity to receive their diploma cover, have their name read, walk across stage, and have their photo taken.

Because guests are unable to attend, there will be a live stream of these events on the college’s website.

More details are expected in the coming days.