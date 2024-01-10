ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High school seniors who are planning on college after graduation will likely fill out all kinds of forms for financial aid and scholarships.

This year, the form includes some changes, and local leaders are here to help guide families through the process.

The 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid — or FASFA — is live for high schoolers and their families to apply.

The Student Aid website said the application has changed compared to previous years. So, families who have filled it out with their older children can expect some differences.

The website also says the form is “available for short periods of time.” They add this will help monitor site performance and give users a better experience.

Here at home, the Rochester Education Foundation has partnered with the Rochester City School District to host their annual FAFSA Fest. These sessions provide support to families filling out the application for the first time to make sure they are doing it correctly.

“This is a true team effort,” RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso said. “And I’m grateful for the all hands-on deck approach we are taking. To ensure students who want to go to college get there. We know the financial aid process can be daunting and complicated. I am so thankful that we have the resources to put students in touch with counselors who can help navigate the application process for federal aid.”

David Buyn is a senior at the Rochester Early College International High School. He will also soon be a first-generation college student, so having a FAFSA expert to help his family go through the application was crucial.

“My family has never been to college before. I’m a first year and generation college student. So, my mom has never had experience filling out the FAFSA. So, I had to go my counselor to help out with my FAFSA,” Buyn said. “The experience was honestly, with my counselor, being able to sit down with us and help us through it, was honestly a very easy experience. It didn’t take more than an hour.”

Buyn also shared some advice for his fellow classmates who will soon complete the application.

“Please advocate for yourselves, and advocate for the voice to make sure you are getting all of the aid that you completely need,” Buyn said. “Either from your community partners, your counselors, and anyone in the district. Don’t feel afraid. I know it can be very challenging. Trust me, I didn’t know how I was going to fill it out. But when you sit down with someone who actually knows what they’re doing, and they’re filling it out with you, it’s super easy.”

As part of her 2024 State of the State Address, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an initiative to increase access to higher education. This includes expanding access to financial aid, which she says will involve requiring school districts to ensure each child completes the FAFSA education. And those who don’t, to sign a waiver.

“We’re also giving children the resources they need to live full, healthy, successful lives,” Governor Hochul said.

The Rochester Education Foundation says they had their first FAFSA Fest session on Tuesday, and said they were able to help families thoroughly fill out the form.

They have sessions running through the beginning of march and urge those planning on attending to fill out their FSA ID before coming.

FAFSA EVENT SCHEDULE:

Wilson High School — January 11, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

East High School — January 11, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Vertus High School — January 16, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SWW — January 17, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rochester Prep — January 18, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Progressive Cathedral — January 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northeast — January 24, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

School 58 — January 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Franklin — January 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Edison — February 13, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillside Work Scholarship @ 1 Mustard Street 14608 — February 28, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SOTA — March 7, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on FAFSA Fest events, click here.