Hilton schools plan to return to 5-day per week in-person instruction this month

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton Central School District officials say schools in the district will reopen for in-person instruction for five days per week with an anticipated start date of April 19.

“The Hilton Central School District is committed to providing all students with a high-quality educational experience,” officials wrote on the district website. “NYS guidance states that students are at least six feet apart or separated by physical barriers. In light of the CDC-revised guidelines issued March 19, 2021, the district, in conjunction with the Monroe County Department of Health, is now able to provide in-person, five-day a week instruction for all students with an anticipated start date of April 19, 2021. The district will continue to offer a remote option for families that choose to for personal or health reasons.“

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the New York State Department of Health would be issuing new guidance on COVID-19 restrictions and how they pertain to schools “within the next week.”

Some educators have called on the state to adopt the new CDC guidelines which say three feet of distancing in the classroom is safe and adequate, but the state has not yet adopted those guidelines — which were issued by the CDC on March 19.

Educators have said the current six-feet distancing requirement has been the hardest obstacle to navigate as some districts work to reopening schools for more in-person instruction.

