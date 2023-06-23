HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — 31 Regents exams taken by Hilton high school students were accidentally thrown away, according to the district.

The Hilton Central School District says the tests were mistakenly thrown away before they were scored.

31 students were affected, primarily juniors, according to the district.

The students who were affected are not required to retake the Regents exam and will earn the credit for their course.

The district also says this will not have an impact on graduation for the affected students. All families who had an exam that was thrown out has been notified by administration.