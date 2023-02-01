ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Hilton Central School District is looking to make new capital improvements by proposing the renewal of classrooms and the building of a field house and performing arts center.

This would entail a renovation and remodeling of the current theater and taking out some additional space, which would include a black box theater, a green room, a set building area, and also the addition of a field house. Inside the field house would be a turf area.

Superintendent Dr. Casey Kosiorek said the renewal of classrooms will be no burden to the taxpayer. As for the field house project, there would be a cost of $19 a month and a $200,000 assessed home.

“Unfortunately, the way school construction is financed because the field house is outside the original footprint of the high school, whether that makes sense or not the way that it’s funded,” Dr. Kosiorek said. “Its funded differently. That’s why there’s a burden to the bigger project because we’re building it out of the current structure of the high school.”

The community will be voting on this project on March 7 at the Parma Town Hall There will also be an informational night on March 1 at Hilton High School from 6-8 p.m.