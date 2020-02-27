1  of  23
Closings
Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Batavia City Schools Byron-Bergen Castile Christian Academy Girl Scouts-Batavia Ser. Ctr. Hilltop Ind.-Wyo. Co. Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Medina Central Notre Dame H.S.(Batavia) Orleans Co. Christian Perry Central Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) St. Joseph School (Batavia) Warsaw Central Warsaw Head Start Wyoming Central

HBCU job fair successful for hundreds of students

Education

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last November, the City of Rochester and the City School District hosted a Historically Black College and University Fair.

On Thursday, Mayor Warren announced the results — nearly 12,000 students were there and more than 300 of those students received on site admissions to HBCU’s around the country.

Many of the students received scholarships to help pay for school resulting in more than $3 million in rewards.

Because of the success, another fair will be held in November this year.

“As companies seek the needs of their customers in a changing world, a more diversified and well educated workforce will be essentially for success and, HBCUs play a critical role in providing that necessary man power,” Warren said. “I want Rochester kids to be connected with these very important institutions and learn how they can play a big part in fulfilling their goals and dreams.”

This year’s HBCU college fair will take place on November 2 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss