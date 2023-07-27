ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Harley School opened a new micro-farm outdoor classroom for its students Thursday.

This will allow incoming third graders from the school and its summer horizons programs to harvest the garlic planted last fall.

It will be called the ‘Harlic Garlic,’ and will allow the students to learn business and entrepreneurial skills. Harley Board Chair Ted Townsend explains the continuing plans for the program.

“Part of our food and farming program here at Harley,” Townsend said. “It’s the sustainable efforts that are essential to our mission and to our new strategic plan.”

The garlic will be sold to the Harley community. In the fall, all proceeds will go to a non-profit that the third graders will get to vote on.