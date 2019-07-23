Harley School-Allendale Columbia merger called off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A proposed merger between the Harley School and Allendale Columbia has been canceled.

Officials announced the decision Tuesday morning after the two area private schools previously decided to become one institution back in April.

“After thoughtful consideration, the Board of Trustees of Allendale Columbia School have decided not to proceed with a merger with The Harley School at this time,” said a spokesperson for Allendale Tuesday morning.

In a joint press conference back in April, school leaders said the schools’ combined history would be a strength as the merger got underway.

However, the Allendale Columbia Board of Trustees say they reached their decision not to merge after an “extensive due diligence process with the best interest of all the students, alumni, donors, and employees in mind.” They added that “the current decision does not affect the schools’ long-standing combined sports program, which will continue to operate as HAC Athletics.”

Allendale officials say the school will immediately move forward with an aggressive fundraising campaign to create future financial stability and say they are confident the school will continue to deliver a high-quality educational experience.

“Often times your best success occurs after you are faced with a daunting challenge,” said Allendale Columbia board trustee Richard Yates said in a press release. “The past three months have given us the opportunity to evaluate our many options and reimagine the possibilities of a truly independent school education. We intend to proceed in a transparent manner that utilizes the strength and enthusiasm of all our stakeholders.”

Allendale’s academic year is scheduled to begin September 4.

