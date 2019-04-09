Greece schools improving security measures

The Greece Central School District is tightening up their security measures. They have already begun planning some serious changes which will be implemented in the next year.

Their motto: safety is our number one priority. Greece Odyssey principal, Dr. Jeffrey Henley, said he makes sure they live by that motto every day.

“It’s part of the job. We took this job knowing it was gonna be a difficult job to do this but we care about kids- that’s why we do this and part of caring about kids is taking care of them 24/7,” Dr. Henley said.

After tragedies like Parkland, many schools started re-thinking their security systems. Greece’s capital improvement project is making their ideas a reality. One of the major parts of the project is to make improvements to the entrances. What they want to do is add more than one checkpoint so it’s not as easy for people to gain access to the building. They’ll also double the number of cameras in the building and put license plate scanners in the parking lots.

But the director of security, Steve Chatterton, said even with these measures in place they still have social media to combat.

“Believe it or not most of the threats I’ve been dealing with lately are little kids, I’m saying as young as second grade, making a threat they might’ve heard on a video game,” Chatterton said.

He said threats are not daily or even weekly, but everyone has to be on alert constantly.

“It used to be when you and I went to school if something happened it started here in the building, adults were able to handle it before it became a bigger issue. Now with social media so many things happen outside of the building and pour back into school,” said Dr. Henley.

Some faculty and staff have done through threat assessment training which helps them to identify when kids may be a danger to themselves or others.