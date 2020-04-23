Greece school district hands out seeds for Earth Day

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, the Greece Central School District handed out seeds to local families.

The district said it was the perfect learning opportunity for the students, getting back to the basics.

“Its teaching kids how to grow their own foods. And the number of activities they can do with their families whether it’s measurement activities-, things they can read about what to grow, it’s an incredible learning opportunities for kids and families to do together,” James Palermo, a principal in the district said.

Families were given easy to grow seeds like vegetables and flowers with planting and growing instructions.