Greece hoping to use hybrid model for attendance in the fall

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Central School District has come up with a hybrid model this fall they hope to implement this fall.

Superintendent Kathy Graupman released the plans earlier this week.

“I want people to understand, it’s not that we don’t want our kids in school, or that we feel this hybrid model is perfect. We’re trying to comply and make sure our kids are safe.” Graupman said she wants to get staff and parents on the same page as soon as possible. To satisfy the new requirements, the district will need more staff to increase bus runs and ultimately more space if all the students were to return in September.

Graupman said it will ultimately come down to what families are comfortable with.

“We have people who are very scared and people who aren’t scared at all and want everything to go back to normal,” Graupman said. “I think it’s going to come down to families have to look at what’s being presented and families deciding what they’re most comfortable with.”

Schools have until July 31 to submit their reopening plans to Albany.