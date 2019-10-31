Greece Elementary School debuts new ‘parent room’

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — West Ridge Elementary School debuted a new room this week that’s dedicated to parents.

The new “parent room” is a place where parents can attend classes, use computers, and access community services — services that are offered at no cost.

The room even includes a toddler zone for younger children.

It’s all part of the new “community school model” the Greece Central School District has focused on to increase family engagement.

“Because we have called out in our strategic plan parent engagement, we need to get our families more engaged,” said Valerie Paine, Greece Central School District assistant superintendent. “And we really want a welcoming space for that to be able to happen, so we wanted a place where parents could drop their kids off, come into a space, get a cup of coffee — we plan on having different workshops here.”

West Ridge is the first school in the district to have a dedicated parent room.