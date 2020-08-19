Greece Central Schools waiting for word from Congress after proposed $20 million budget cut

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Central School District may have to make $20 million in cuts because of the loss of state aid.

Romeo Colilli with the district’s finance department says he can’t imagine the fallout from the proposed massive cuts. Without fully knowing what Congress is going to do with any federal funding, they aren’t doing anything in terms of cuts — yet.

If they don’t receive any funding they say they expect some painful cutbacks.

Right now, with 20% of their $100 million state aid coming in, everything could be on the table. This includes staffing, sports, transportation — and all of this is on top of their spending on the COVID-19 crisis this year. They’ll need extra funding for that again next year.

The good news, they say, is they have contingency plans in place and there are reserve funds saved up if they had to go that route.

“It’s unfathomable. $20 million. Again, for us, our state aid total is $100 million. That’s $20 million,” said Romeo Colilli, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Administrative Services at the Greece Central School District. “It’s equivalent of almost 300 people. At $50,000 a piece plus benefits that would need to be adjusted for if we were going through staffing. That is a huge number for us.”

Congressman Joe Morelle said in a statement Wednesday that they need to give states money to get through this crisis. He’s introduced his own legislation to get relief right here in New York.

But, schools will have to wait and see because Congress is not in session right now.