Graduation ceremony held for pre-k students moving to kindergarten

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some smaller graduates on Tuesday — a pre-k class is heading to the next step of their lives, kindergarten.

More than 140 students from the Volunteers of America Children’s Center received their diplomas on Tuesday.

Each family drove through the VOA’s parking lot to pick up a cap and the diploma. Parents were also able to stop for a photo op with their child.

“For us, it’s really important,” VP of Services for Children and Families Rob Stedman said. “You’re recognizing the students but you’re also recognizing the family. We try to take a really holistic approach to what we do. Most of our families have been great about staying engaged with us since basically March 16 when we had to switch to virtual mode and so, we want to acknowledge them too and how much we appreciate their partnership in this really difficult situation.”

Volunteers of America also spent Monday handing out diplomas.