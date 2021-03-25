Graduating seniors recognized as Young Women Scholars

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — School leaders in Rochester reminded 12 young women scholars Thursday, they are in outstanding company. The RCSD Board of Education live-streamed an award ceremony for graduating seniors who have excelled academically.

The keynote speaker was Linda Lopata of the Susan B. Anthony House. She talked about the trailblazing not just of Ms. Anthony, but of Ida b. Wells. The school district’s Chief Economic Officer offered her own congratulations.

“As we lift up women in history who accomplished many firsts, we look forward to the young women here who’ve accomplished their firsts,” said Dr. Kathleen Black, “the first to solve a complex problem, the first to change the world in a wonderful way, the first to push against a challenge and to make things happen in service to themselves and their community.”

Each of the young women scholars who were recognized Thursday achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or better. They are: