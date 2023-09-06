NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul is celebrating back-to-school week with the announcement of new legislation and critical investments to support educators in New York State.

Gov. Hochul issued the first round of funding awards for the $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program on Wednesday, Sep. 6, at an event at the United Federation of Teachers. The Rochester City School District is among those recipients.

The first round of funding includes multiple school districts and BOCES who will receive a total of $11.9 million in funding to create two-year residency opportunities for graduate-level K-12 teacher candidates. Program participants will gain real teaching experience under the supervision of mentors.

Among the school districts receiving the funding, RCSD will be receiving over $1 million to support 40 teacher residents.

“Teachers take on the vital role of educating and preparing our children for a successful future, and we have the responsibility to ensure they have the necessary resources and training to support them in this important task,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re working hard to build a world-class public education system in New York and our investment in our teachers is a core component of our success.”

In addition, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to direct the State Education Department to issue guidance to school districts for developing programs to attract underrepresented candidates into the teaching profession.

“As a lifelong educator, I understand and appreciate the importance of an ethnically and racially diversified Teaching Faculty and Staff. With our projected shortages in the teaching profession, it is the time to encourage our youth to become teachers especially those from underrepresented communities,” said Assemblymember Nader Sayegh. “My Legislation “Grown Your Own Initiative” (Sayegh A.0068) supported by local and State Teachers Organizations will accomplish such. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this legislation into law especially as our students return to an academically rewarding school year.”

The additional legislation also requires public school districts to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence, in alignment with other public employers.

“As the mother of two public school children, I know that educator safety only improves student safety. Public school educators, administrators, and support staff have been asking for the ability to proactively take action to create safe and nurturing learning environments, and I’m honored that I could play a role in ushering this bill across the finish line,” said State Senator Jessica Ramos.

The first round of funding awards in the Empire State Teacher Residency Program are as follows:

Eastern Suffolk BOCES – $4,590,000 to partner with 51 school districts to support 153 teacher residents.

Additional upcoming awards will be announced on a rolling basis.