The university also won No. 6 in the U.S. (News 8 WROC file photo)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — According to ranking service Niche.com, St. John Fisher University has ranked No. 1 in New York State for “Best College Food.”

The university also ranked No. 6 in the same category across the country.

The university says that the recognition from Niche.com celebrates “outstanding campus resources across its footprint, including classrooms, labs, housing, food, and recreation.”

Fisher says while they enjoy serving the Buffalo Bills during training camp — even Josh Allen sang the praises of the turkey burgers in a summer press conference. The quarterback called it “TBT,” for “turkey burger time,” adding they Fisher “has the best turkey burgers.”

Fisher says they serve up special food throughout the year, ranging from Latin American fare, to Starbuck favorites in their Cyber Cafe, and themed dinners in the main dining hall.