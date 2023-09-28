ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A big day for the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, as they welcome their inaugural class.

The school offers a two-year program focused on business related coursework and hands on learning.

Founded by accomplished Philanthropist Tom Golisano, the mission behind the institution is to offer hyper-focused curriculum, at the low cost of $8,900 dollars a year.

Officials say this is to ensure students are not held back by debt.

“When people are paying so much money per year, it seems like ‘Why are they taking these courses?’ and I know a lot of parents and a lot of young people are wondering that same question,” Golisano said. “The great thing about this program is time, getting out two years earlier. Think about what that does to the cost of education, you go to class for two years, you work for two years. One sort of offsets the other.”

During the course of their studies, students will have the chance to meet local business owners and make connections for future employment.

For more information on how you can apply, click here.