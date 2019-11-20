Get to know Robert Franklin: The man tasked with fixing RCSD’s finances

Rochester City School District announced Wednesday that Robert Franklin will be the district’s new Chief Financial Officer. (News 8 WROC Photo/Dan Gross)

Pink Floyd is his favorite band, and he says he's more than "a hatchet man"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District has announced its new Chief Financial Officer.

Robert Franklin was approved as the district’s new CFO by the Board of Education Tuesday night. He’ll fill the role of RCSD’s former CFO, Everton Sewell, who resigned last month.

Franklin will start his work officially on January 2, 2020 — and he’ll have to hit the ground running. The district is currently working to fix a $30 million budget shortfall.

RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade has already publicly endorsed a district-wide staff reduction of up to 5%, and last week RCSD announced that two deputy superintendents would be let go as part of district’s “restructuring process.”

“I’m more than a hatchet man.” That was a quote from @RCSDNYS incoming Chief Financial Officer, Robert Franklin. His enthusiasm and passion comes through. The current #MonroeCounty CFO believes he can bridge the gap between program and finances for the school district. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/jJPN9X2Jos — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 20, 2019

CFO is not a new title for Franklin, who currently serves in the same position for Monroe County, a position he’s held since he was appointed in 2013 by then-county executive Maggie Brooks. Current Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo called Franklin an “integral” part of her team.

“Bob has been an integral member of my team, bringing a responsible and common-sense approach to our budget process,” Dinolfo said in a press release. “From consecutive tax rate cuts to four credit rating upgrades in three years, we’ve made the County’s fiscal health a top priority and I’m proud of what we accomplished together. Bob is a tremendous fit for his new role with the Rochester City School District and I wish him the very best.”

Dinolfo said Franklin prioritized responsible budgeting practices like early payments on pension amortizations, reduction of the two-year forecasted structural deficit, and holding spending below the rate of inflation.

Check back with News 8 WROC later today for a full recap from out interview with Robert Franklin.