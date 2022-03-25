GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Central School District will soon have a new superintendent and it’s a familiar face in regional educational circles.

Bo Wright, Rush-Henrietta Central School District Superintendent and the current President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, was announced as the new Geneva superintendent by district officials Friday.

Families and community members are invited to join the district for a welcome reception to meet Wright at the Geneva High School library from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday.

“I am truly grateful for my time in Rush-Henrietta. It has been an honor to serve this community the past four years during a time when leadership mattered most. Nevertheless, I look forward to the new opportunity ahead of me,” said Wright. “I grew up in Geneva; my wife and I both graduated from Geneva High School. Our family has a lot of history in the community and it is exciting to be able to come home.”

“Bo has a valuable understanding of our district combined with years of experience and proven successes in districts throughout New York State,” said Geneva City School District Board of Education President Stephanie Annear. “I believe he will use thoughtful and innovative ideas to improve Geneva City Schools while taking the time to recognize and support our many successful programs and talented professionals in each of our buildings. Our board directly reached out to many people in a comprehensive screening process and learned that Bo is a man of great character, deeply admired and respected by his colleagues and community. We are thrilled to welcome Bo back to Geneva.”

Wright is a graduate of Geneva High School. He has a master’s in educational administration from Baruch College, a master’s in literacy from SUNY Cortland, and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.