Gates-Chili CSD offering free summer meals

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Students may be on vacation, but they still need three square meals a day. A free meal program is returning to the Gates-Chili Central School District this summer to help out.

A hot breakfast and lunch are free to any child under the age of 18 during the summer break. The program is federally funded through the USDA free summer meals program. There are no income requirements and no registration necessary for kids to receive a hot meal five days a week.

Free Summer Meals are in full swing! I'll tell you about Gates-Chili Central School District's program & show you their Spartan Eats bus on Sunrise! 🍽️🍴🥛 pic.twitter.com/nLIzTeENoS — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) July 10, 2019

The school district says they feed nearly a thousand children every week and adds this eight year program helps those local families in need.

“It was important for me years ago to bring this program in just for that fact that we have all these children that are not here getting meals in the school year, they’re still growing developing and nutrition is a huge importance,” said Deborah Beauvais, School Nutrition Director, Gates Chili CSD.

Parent’s or guardians can also purchase the meals for a small fee.

“It may be a little struggle, I am working three days a week since I just came back after having a baby to work. It would just be the basics at home, so having this variety for the kids is wonderful,” said Jami Bliss, parent.

The meals must be eaten at the school’s cafeteria.

Find Summer Meals Near You: Call 211 or text “food” to 877-877.



Free Summer Meals for Kids

July 8 – Aug. 16

Breakfast: 7-10 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Gates Chili High School (Door #50)

Paul Road Elementary School

Spartan Eats Bus Stops

Monday through Friday

Neil Armstrong 11-11:20 a.m.

Memorial Park 11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lions Park 12:20-12:40 p.m.

Meals Van