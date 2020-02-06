Gantt supports RCSD’s request for state funding if district appoints monitor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblyman David Gantt said he will support the Rochester City School District request for funding if the district takes on a fiscal and academic monitor.

“I will support $35 million in emergency aid only if legislation is enacted that creates a strong fiscal and academic monitor that is selected by the New York State Education Commissioner and the Mayor of Rochester,” Gantt wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this week, RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade went to Albany where he lobbied for $35 million before the school year is out.

The district had a $30 million shortfall last year, and they’re trying to get ahead of what could be another mess come summer time.

“We would literally have to shut down schools before the end of the year, we wouldn’t make payroll to pay any of our employees the last month of school — so we would really be in dire straights if we had to find an additional $35 million this close to an end of a school year,” Dade said upon his return from Albany.

Dade added he’s still waiting for the big “yes” from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for those additional funds.

In Gantt’s statement, he called on the members of the Rochester Assemble and Senate delegations to support school governance legislation.

