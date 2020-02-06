‘Fund Our Future’ educational bus tour rolls through Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State United Teachers brought their “Fund Our Future” bus tour to Monroe County Thursday.

The goal of the tour is to draw attention to the lack of state funding in public schools throughout New York.

The tour made stops in both Brighton and the City of Rochester.

Brighton Superintendent of schools Kevin McGowan says that it’s important to raise awareness on the issue of school funding.

“We can’t grow programs to better support students and we run the risk of losing programs that are providing support to kids that need it the most,” McGowan said.

The New York State United Teachers are calling for a $2.1 billion increase in aid in the next state budget.