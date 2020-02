MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State United Teachers are bringing the Fund Our Future bus tour to Monroe County on Thursday.

The goal is to draw attention to the severe impact a lack of state funding has on schools state-wide. The tour will be making two stops in the area.

The first stop is the Brighton Central School District at 10:30 a.m. and then in the Rochester City School District around 1:30 p.m.