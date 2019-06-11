Free home internet access coming to RCSD this fall

The Rochester City School District announced Tuesday that free home internet access is coming to their students.

Starting this fall, the district will offer free home internet access to students in grades nine through 12.

Through a partnership with the 1Million Project, students can take home their district-issued laptops to get internet access. Students at RCSD think the Chrome Books will be a big help for both students and teachers.

“Being able for the students to take their Chromebooks home and back will help with their education and the teachers, giving the children extra time to complete their work, and they can actually have their work done in a certain amount of time so their teachers can give them passing grades,” said RCSD student, Taranee Jean-Baptiste.



A MiFi device will be used to grant the students internet access. MiFi is a wireless router that serves as a mobile wireless internet source.

The program will begin in September of 2019.