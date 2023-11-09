ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teens have been indicted for assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the Clyde-Savannah High School locker room, according to the Village of Clyde Police Department.

On October 31, Clyde Police began their investigation into the assault of a 14-year-old boy that happened in the men’s locker room of Clyde-Savannah High School when the victim’s parent became aware of a recording of the incident that was circulating around social media.

After this investigation, four teens were identified as suspects and indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury on November 9.

A 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, and 15-year-old boy were charged with felony aggravated sexual abuse, hazing, and forcible touching. A 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful surveillance.

All four suspects were arrested, processed, and brought to Wayne County Youth Court for arraignment, and an order of protection was issued to the victim. The four suspects were released to their parents, and are ordered back in court on November 15 and 16.

The assault allegedly happened on October 31. School officials and police did not make public mention until three days later, in order to explain why the varsity football team had to drop out of a semifinal game.

“This turn of events marks an untimely end to what has been a historic season for our team,” the district said in a statement on November 2.

Superintendent Mike Hayden released a statement one day later, saying he met with staff members and addressed students to offer counseling support. The district also sent information about trauma resources for parents and students, but did not specify why trauma resources might be necessary.

The Clyde-Savannah Central School District postponed a board of education meeting Wednesday amid growing furor and uncertainty surrounding the incident. Police had yet to release any information about their investigation at the time, and said, “holding a school board meeting may encourage misinformation and create rumors.”